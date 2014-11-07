Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski hosts Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker for a talk on U.S. foreign policy and Alaska. Senator Corker is currently a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He and Senator Murkowski served on the Senate Energy Committee together for four years. Their talk on U.S. foreign policy and Alaska was hosted by Commonwealth North.

Listen now:

SPEAKERS





U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Alaska

Alaska Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker

Eric Wohlforth, president, Commonwealth North

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, October 28, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 28, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Tuesday, November 11, at the Anchorage Marriott downtown

HOST: Commonwealth North



