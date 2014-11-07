'night Mother at APU

RKP Productions in collaboration with Anchorage Community Theatre are bringing to the Alaska Pacific University E. R. Brown Auditorium (Grant Hall Theatre) the riviting drama of a mother and daughter dealing with the daughter's dramatic and impending decision in Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prize winning play, 'night Mother. Producer Dick Reichman and Actor Tiffany Dennis, who plays Jessie in the play, drop by Stage Talk this week. 'night Mother opens November 7th and runs through the 16th.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Dick Reichman , Producer RKP and ACT's 'night Mother

Tiffany Dennis, "Jessie" in RKP and ACT's 'night Mother

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 7th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

