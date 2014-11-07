Herpes, Mono, Chickenpox and Ebola - Oh My!

Chickenpox, shingles, herpes, mononucleosis, and more: If you have questions about these diseases, or perhaps even Ebola or the illness spreading in the Caribbean caused by the Chikungunya virus, then the next program is for you. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ben Westley joins the next Line One.

Listen now:

HOST: Thad Woodard, MD

GUEST:





Dr. Ben Westley - Raised in Anchorage, Dr. Westley attended A.J. Dimond High School prior to leaving for Bowdoin College in Maine. After studying biochemistry and Spanish, he came back to Alaska to attend medical school through the WWAMI program at the University of Washington, receiving his MD degree in 2005. In 2009 he completed a four-year residency in Combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, followed by two years of Infectious Diseases Fellowship at Brown University in Rhode Island.

LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 10, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 10, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.