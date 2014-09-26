UAA Presents 'The Fantasticks'

The world's longest running musical is coming to the University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance when Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones' "The Fantasticks" opens October 3rd in the Jerry Harper Studio Theatre and runs through October 19th. Part of UAA's season of Shakespeare-related shows, The Fantasticks stands on its own with its story of love, struggle and maturity with a little magic thrown in as well. Ben Williams who plays Matt and Ray Stewart who plays Mortimer drop by the studio this week to talk about their parts and how UAA is presenting this timeless classic.

Download Audio:



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Ben Williams , "Matt", UAA's The Fantasticks

, "Matt", UAA's Ray Stewart, "Mortimer", UAA's The Fantasticks

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 26th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.