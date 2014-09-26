Dave’s Heart Attack - A Personal Health Crisis

On the night of June 9th, Dave Dissebrett had a heart attack. Dave and his wife, Heather Bell, are both physical therapists and active members of the mountain rescue community here in Alaska, so they are well aware of the symptoms of heart attacks.

As they were returning from a weekend of working on their cabin, Dave suggested they pull into the ER at Mat-Su Regional to check out the persistent pain he was experiencing in his chest. They had a big load of wood to offload at the house and a Copper River dipnetting trip scheduled. Suddenly, at 45 years old, Dave was facing quadruple bypass surgery, and Heather was smack up against the possibility of her life, changing forever.

Please join Host Prentiss Pemberton as he talks with Heather and Dave about the long-term impacts of their sudden health crisis.

