Dave’s Heart Attack - A Personal Health Crisis
On the night of June 9th, Dave Dissebrett had a heart attack. Dave and his wife, Heather Bell, are both physical therapists and active members of the mountain rescue community here in Alaska, so they are well aware of the symptoms of heart attacks.
As they were returning from a weekend of working on their cabin, Dave suggested they pull into the ER at Mat-Su Regional to check out the persistent pain he was experiencing in his chest. They had a big load of wood to offload at the house and a Copper River dipnetting trip scheduled. Suddenly, at 45 years old, Dave was facing quadruple bypass surgery, and Heather was smack up against the possibility of her life, changing forever.
Please join Host Prentiss Pemberton as he talks with Heather and Dave about the long-term impacts of their sudden health crisis.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- David Disselbrett
- Heather Bell
LINKS:
- "Five Crisis Intervention Strategies," HowStuffWorks.com
- "How to Handle a Crisis," Good Housekeeping
- "After Jolt of A Medical Crisis, Support is Key As Patients Choose Paths," LA Times, July 2014
- "Twelve Tips for Surviving Personal Crisis," Huffington Post
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 29, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, September 29, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
