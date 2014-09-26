A Preview of the 2014 Arctic Human Development Report

The second Arctic Human Development Report is a look at trends affecting sustainable human development in the circumpolar world. The first report came out in 2004. In the forthcoming edition, authors from around the world compare and contrast cultural, economic, political and social conditions among the eight Arctic countries and in the world at large.

Gail Fondahl, UNBC, overview of AHDR-II

UNBC, overview of AHDR-II Peter Schweitzer, UAF, cultures and identities

UAF, cultures and identities Lee Huskey, UAA, economic systems

UAA, economic systems Gary Kofinas, UAF, resource governance

UAF, resource governance Diane Hirshberg , UAA, education

, UAA, education Andrey Petrov , UNI, human capital

, UNI, human capital Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, former chair, U.S. Arctic Resource Commission offers reflections and further discussion on the forthcoming AHDR-II report

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 30, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 30, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Sept. 19, 2014, at the UAA/APU Consortium Library

HOST: University of Alaska Anchorage



