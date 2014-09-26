A Preview of the 2014 Arctic Human Development Report
The second Arctic Human Development Report is a look at trends affecting sustainable human development in the circumpolar world. The first report came out in 2004. In the forthcoming edition, authors from around the world compare and contrast cultural, economic, political and social conditions among the eight Arctic countries and in the world at large.
Hear the full two-hour forum here: Listen now
Or hear the hourlong broadcast version here: Listen now
SPEAKERS:
- Gail Fondahl, UNBC, overview of AHDR-II
- Peter Schweitzer, UAF, cultures and identities
- Lee Huskey, UAA, economic systems
- Gary Kofinas, UAF, resource governance
- Diane Hirshberg, UAA, education
- Andrey Petrov, UNI, human capital
- Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, former chair, U.S. Arctic Resource Commission offers reflections and further discussion on the forthcoming AHDR-II report
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 30, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 30, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Sept. 19, 2014, at the UAA/APU Consortium Library
HOST: University of Alaska Anchorage
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.
Audio to be posted following broadcast.