Farah Killidar on "Iraq: The Beginning of the End"

Farah Killidar has extensive experience in the Middle East, and once served as executive director of the Alaska World Affairs Council. Killidar talks about how global and regional events have shaped the Iraq of today. Her talk, “Iraq: The Beginning of the End,” was hosted by the Alaska World Affairs Council.

Being of Iraqi origin, Killidar has significant personal and professional interest in Iraq’s legal and political development. She has made presentations in the Middle East, the UK and the U.S. on Iraq’s legal system and the foreign investment climate; published articles on the subject; was invited as guest-lecturer at educational institutes; advised corporate and government clients on foreign investment in Iraq and ongoing changes to the legal and political system. When residing in Alaska, Farah acted as the executive director of the Alaska World Affairs Council and, more recently, as an independent legal consultant advising the U.S. Department of Commerce on Iraq’s commercial law development.

Listen now:

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, September 23, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 23, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Sept. 12, 2014, at the Hilton Anchorage

HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council



