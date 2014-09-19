Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long-Term Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published September 19, 2014 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Line One host Dr. Woodard and his guest, health journalist Jane Stevens discuss research on the consequences of adverse experiences in childhood.

Listen now:

HOST:  Thad Woodard, MD

GUESTS: 


  • Jane Ellen Stevens, health, science and technology journalist; editor, ACESTooHigh

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 22, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, September 22, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
News
Monica Gokey
See stories by Monica Gokey