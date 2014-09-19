Long-Term Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences
Line One host Dr. Woodard and his guest, health journalist Jane Stevens discuss research on the consequences of adverse experiences in childhood.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Jane Ellen Stevens, health, science and technology journalist; editor, ACESTooHigh
LINKS:
- ACE Study (Adverse Childhood Experiences), CDC
- "Grant funding helps journalist tell stories about adverse childhood experiences and grow niche news network"
- "To prevent childhood trauma, pediatricians screen children and their parents," by Jane Stevens
- Adverse Childhood Experience social network
- CDC website on Adverse Childhood Experiences Study
- Harvard Center on the Developing Child: series of videos that describe early childhood brain development
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, September 22, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, September 22, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
