Perseverance's "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and... Spike!"

It's a tale told by one of America's most respected yet unorthodox playwrights, Christopher Durang and Perseverance Theatre of Juneau is bringing it to Anchorage to start off their 2014-15 season. The 2013 Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is Durang's latest work and actors Patricia Hull and Ben Brown visit the studio to talk about the play, their characters and how they have approached their parts.

Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Patricia Hull , "Sonia", Perseverance's Vanya, and Sonya and Masha and Spike

Ben Brown, "Vanya", Perseverance's Vanya, and Sonya and Masha and Spike

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 12th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

