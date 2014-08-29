Cyrano's Brings "4000 Miles" To The Stage

Cyrano's Theater Company starts its new season with "4000 Miles," a story about a young man's relationship with his grandmother, "Vera," jokingly dubbed the "token old lady" by actor Linda Benson. Director Krista Schwarting and actor Linda Benson join us in studio to talk more on "4000 Miles," which was a 2013 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. They play opens Sept. 4.

Jean Paal, theater critic

Krista Schwarting , Director, Cyrano's "4000 Miles"



, Director, Cyrano's "4000 Miles" Linda Benson, Actor playing "Vera" in Cyrano's "4000 Miles"

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, August 28, at 2:45 p.m.

