Postpartum Distress: Dropping the Baby and Other Scary Thoughts

Nearly 90 percent of women experience disturbing thoughts about their newborn children. Some of these thoughts include images or visions about their child’s death or even thoughts of hurting their children themselves.

Obviously these thoughts are difficult and often are kept private due to the shame people feel for even having them. Most people don’t know that these thoughts are the norm rather than the exception, nor do they realize that the distress they are experiencing is very treatable if identified early.

International expert and author on postpartum distress, Karen Kleiman, returns to Line One for an in-depth look at the impact anxiety and depression have on new mothers and their families. Particular attention will be focused on the phenomenon of “Scary Thoughts” and what people need to know in order to deal with them effectively.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

Karen Kleiman, MSW, LCSW - Kleinman is the founder and executive director of the Postpartum Stress Centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and is the the author of a number of books on the subject of Postpartum Distress, including “Dropping the Baby and Other Scary Thoughts." Kleiman has been featured on a number of national media shows including the Katie Couric Show, Inside Edition, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, and NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 25, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 25, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

