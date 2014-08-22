You think you have roommate problems. How about the ghost of a former actor that swashbuckles with you while reciting Shakespeare? Join Anchorage Community Theatre director Colby Bleicher and actor Jeremy Johnson from Paul Rudnick's hilarious comedy I Hate Hamlet opening Friday August 22nd and running through September 21st this week on Stage Talk.

Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Colby Bleicher , Director, ACT's I Hate Hamlet

, Director, ACT's Jeremy Johnson, Actor "Gary", ACT's I Hate Hamlet

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 22nd, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

