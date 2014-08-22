Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
ACT's "I Hate Hamlet"

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 21, 2014 at 10:59 PM AKDT

You think you have roommate problems. How about the ghost of a former actor that swashbuckles with you while reciting Shakespeare? Join Anchorage Community Theatre director Colby Bleicher and actor Jeremy Johnson from Paul Rudnick's hilarious comedy I Hate Hamlet opening Friday August 22nd and running through September 21st this week on Stage Talk.

Listen now:

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Colby Bleicher, Director, ACT's I Hate Hamlet

  • Jeremy Johnson, Actor "Gary", ACT's I Hate Hamlet

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 22nd, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

