Sen. Murkowski On Issues Alaskans Face

Due to distorted audio, this lecture was not suitable for broadcast over KSKA. You can hear the audio from Murkowski's annual address to the Chamber of Commerce via the link below, online only.

In lieu of Addressing Alaskans, you'll hear Commonwealth Club of California on air at 2:00, repeating at 9:00. The focus of the program is the nation's national debt. Georgia's Republican Senator Saxby Chambliss discusses the national security issues that have arisen since 9/11, the need for bipartisan partnership in the United States Senate, and how the country cannot properly address domestic or international crises until we get our $17 trillion dollar debt under control.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski will brief the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on news from Washington, D.C., that matters to Alaskans. Natural resource development, the state’s economy, health care reform and global climate change are just some of the issues Alaskans face. How are these topics being handled by lawmakers in Washington?

RECORDED: August 18, 2014, at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

