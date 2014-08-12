Running and Your Health
Running has beneficial effects on lipoproteins levels, improves blood pressure and diabetes control and may even prevent type 2 diabetes. It clearly helps increase bone density, may decrease the risk of dementia and/or cognitive decline, reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, and helps prevent and treat obesity. It has some risks but doesn’t cost much. So why don’t more people run? Learn more about the effect running has on your health with Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard and guests.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUESTS:
- Jeff Galloway, former Olympian and inventor of Galloway Run Walk Run method
- Sharron Fisherman of the Anchorage Running Club
LINKS:
- Jeff Galloway Training: run, walk, run
- Anchorage Running Club: Big Wild Life runs
- CDC website on physical activity and health for all ages
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 18, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 18, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
