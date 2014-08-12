Running and Your Health

Running has beneficial effects on lipoproteins levels, improves blood pressure and diabetes control and may even prevent type 2 diabetes. It clearly helps increase bone density, may decrease the risk of dementia and/or cognitive decline, reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, and helps prevent and treat obesity. It has some risks but doesn’t cost much. So why don’t more people run? Learn more about the effect running has on your health with Line One host Dr. Thad Woodard and guests.

Listen now:

HOST: Thad Woodard, MD

GUESTS:





Jeff Galloway , former Olympian and inventor of Galloway Run Walk Run method

, former Olympian and inventor of Galloway Run Walk Run method Sharron Fisherman of the Anchorage Running Club

LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 18, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 18, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.