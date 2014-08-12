New school challenges

Big changes face Alaska's students this year, with new standards of what they need to learn, and new tests to find out if they learned it. We are joined by the superintendents of both the Anchorage and Mat-Su school districts to learn about the changes, and the Commissioner of Education to explain the thinking behind them. On the first day of school, hear from Alaska's top educational leaders, and ask your questions.

Mike Hanley, Alaska Commissioner of Education

Alaska Commissioner of Education Ed Graff, Superintendent, Anchorage School District

Superintendent, Anchorage School District Deena Paramo, Superintendent, Mat-Su Borough School District



