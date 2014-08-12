Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New school challenges

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published August 12, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKDT

Big changes face Alaska's students this year, with new standards of what they need to learn, and new tests to find out if they learned it. We are joined by the superintendents of both the Anchorage and Mat-Su school districts to learn about the changes, and the Commissioner of Education to explain the thinking behind them. On the first day of school, hear from Alaska's top educational leaders, and ask your questions.

Listen now:

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Mike Hanley, Alaska Commissioner of Education

  • Ed Graff, Superintendent, Anchorage School District

  • Deena Paramo, Superintendent, Mat-Su Borough School District

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send email to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 20, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 20, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via emailRSS or podcasts.

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.
