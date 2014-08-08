What is the source of emotions in the brain? How do emotions affect behavior? Why do humans even have emotions? We will discuss these questions and learn more about the brain, emotion, and social behavior on the next Line One program with guest Anchorage neuropsychologist Dr. Deborah Gideon.

Deborah Gideon, PhD, neuropsychologist and clinical psychologist in Anchorage who received her master's degree and doctorate in clinical psychology at Auburn University, her internship in clinical psychology with a specialty in neuropsychology at the University of Florida Medical Center, and her post-doctoral training at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Subsequently, she became Associate Director of Neuropsychology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She later served on the faculties of the University of Houston in clinical psychology and neuropsychology and of Emory University Medical Center in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine. Dr. Gideon’s scientific research has focused on the role of the brain in emotion and has included PET brain neuroimaging studies on emotion processing in facial expressions.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, August 11, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, August 11, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

