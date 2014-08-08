Republican U.S. Senate Debate

As Republicans try to regain control of the U.S. Senate, Alaska's race is attracting new levels of national attention and an unprecedented volume of Outside money. Three Republicans are running for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Begich in the November election. One is Alaska Lt. Governor and entrepreneur, Mead Treadwell. Ex-DNR commissioner and former Alaska attorney general Dan Sullivan is also vying for the job. And third, Joe Miller, a combat veteran and Yale Law School grad who calls his rivals too moderate. Hear all three at a debate hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

Listen now:

CANDIDATES:



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, August 12, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, August 12, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: August 11, 2014, at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio to be posted following broadcast.