Minimum Wage Initiative Debate

Alaska voters have the opportunity to say 'yay' or 'nay' on a higher minimum wage this November. Ballot Measure 3 would raise the state's minimum wage from $7.75 per hour to $9.75 over the next two years, and then adjust the minimum wage for inflation each year after 2016. What are the potential effects to Alaska's economy? Is this a win for businesses and for workers, or does one side benefit at the other's expense? Hear the minimum wage initiative debated at a public forum hosted by Alaska Common Ground.

For more information on the minimum wage initiative, visit the Alaska Division of Elections' website for a rundown.

Kyle Hampton, UAA economist

UAA economist Ed Flanagan, chair, Alaskans for a Fair Minimum Wage, former Alaska Commissioner of Labor

chair, Alaskans for a Fair Minimum Wage, former Alaska Commissioner of Labor Taylor Brelsford, moderator, former board member of Alaska Common Ground

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, August 5, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, August 5, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: July 30, 2014, at the Wilda Marston Theatre

Hear the full two-hour debate here: Listen now: Or you can find the broadcast version here: Listen now: