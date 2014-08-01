Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Community Theatre's 2014-15 season

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 1, 2014 at 12:00 PM AKDT

Hold on tight -- ACT will be taking everyone on a comedy, drama and musical tour from New York to Texas with points in between for their 2014-15 season. Join executive director Don Gomes as he plays "tour director" and tells all about what's coming up--including an added show to their regular season and plans for a "second" season.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 1st, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
