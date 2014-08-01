Anchorage Community Theatre's 2014-15 season
Hold on tight -- ACT will be taking everyone on a comedy, drama and musical tour from New York to Texas with points in between for their 2014-15 season. Join executive director Don Gomes as he plays "tour director" and tells all about what's coming up--including an added show to their regular season and plans for a "second" season.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Don Gomes, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 1st, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
