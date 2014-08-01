Anchorage Community Theatre's 2014-15 season

Hold on tight -- ACT will be taking everyone on a comedy, drama and musical tour from New York to Texas with points in between for their 2014-15 season. Join executive director Don Gomes as he plays "tour director" and tells all about what's coming up--including an added show to their regular season and plans for a "second" season.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Don Gomes, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 1st, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

