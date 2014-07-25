Health Literacy

In the United States, two-thirds of the population read at an eight-grade level or below. When it comes to health information, most Americans have the ability to read and write at the fifth-grade level. What are the consequences and costs of poor health care literacy and what is being done to improve this problem?

Download Audio

HOST: Thad Woodard, MD

GUESTS:





Rhonda M. Johnson, DrPH, MPH, FNP Chair, Department of Health Sciences, UAA

DrPH, MPH, FNP Chair, Department of Health Sciences, UAA Barry D Weiss, MD is a tenured professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, and an affiliate professor of public health in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Alaska Anchorage

LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 14, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 14, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE