Health Literacy
In the United States, two-thirds of the population read at an eight-grade level or below. When it comes to health information, most Americans have the ability to read and write at the fifth-grade level. What are the consequences and costs of poor health care literacy and what is being done to improve this problem?
GUESTS:
- Rhonda M. Johnson, DrPH, MPH, FNP Chair, Department of Health Sciences, UAA
- Barry D Weiss, MD is a tenured professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, and an affiliate professor of public health in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Alaska Anchorage
LINKS:
- National Library of Medicine site on health literacy
- Health literacy information and how to understand “doctor-speak”
- Online interactive web education module about health literacy created at University of Arizona
- Summer Seminar in Health Literacy
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 14, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 14, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
