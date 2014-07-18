Overcoming Nicotine Addiction
Seventy percent of all active nicotine users wish they had never startedand about half tried to quit once in the last year. The negative health implications of tobacco use are well documented and the social acceptance of the practice is waning. Despite all of the awareness and the multitude of obvious reasons to quit, most who try find it an exceedingly difficult proposition that often ends in failure. Why does this natural herbicide have the ability to control our minds to the point that we will consume it despite the fact that it is a poison that slowly kills us? Join Line One host Prentiss Pemberton and guest clinical psyclologist Dr. Ron Ohlson as they discuss the psychological challenges of overcoming nicotine addiction.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ron Ohlson, clinical psychologist in private practice with 30 years of experience working on nicotine cessation in the Anchorage area.
LINKS:
- Alaska Tobacco Quit Hotline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW
- Alaska Tobacco Control Alliance
- Alaska Tobacco Prevention and Control Program: Alaska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health
- "Is Smoking Tobacco Really Addictive?" Cancer.org
- "Nicotine Addiction 101," WhyQuit.com
- "Smoking Cessation," Cleveland Clinic Center for Continuing Education
- "DrugFacts: Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products," National Institute on Drug Abuse
- "Gender, Women and the Tobacco Epidemic," World Health Organization
- "Why Is It So Hard to Quit?" American Heart Association
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 14, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 14, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
