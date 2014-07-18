Legalizing Marijuana

Alaska could follow in the footsteps of Colorado and Washington if voters choose to legalize marijuana in November. Ballot Measure 2 would tax and regulate the production, sale and use of marijuana in Alaska. Hear Kristina Woolston and Taylor Bickford debate what that means for the state in a debate hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on Ballot Measure 2, visit the Alaska Division of Elections' website explaining the measure.

SPEAKERS



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: July 21, 2014, at the Egan Civic and Convention Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



