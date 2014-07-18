Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Love, Loss and What I Wore at Cyrano's

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 18, 2014 at 1:53 PM AKDT

Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting, for the second time, Nora and Delia Ephron's intriguing play about clothing, women and the stories they tell in Love Loss and What I Wore July 21st through August 13th. Director Linda Benson and Danielle Rabinovitch, one of the six talented actors who portray those stories, drop by Stage Talk  this week to give us an insider's view into what this play is all about.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Linda Benson, Director, Cyrano's Love, Loss and What I Wore

  • Danielle Rabinovitch, Actor, Cyrano'sLove Loss and What I Wore

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 18th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

