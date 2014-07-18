Love, Loss and What I Wore at Cyrano's

Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting, for the second time, Nora and Delia Ephron's intriguing play about clothing, women and the stories they tell in Love Loss and What I Wore July 21st through August 13th. Director Linda Benson and Danielle Rabinovitch, one of the six talented actors who portray those stories, drop by Stage Talk this week to give us an insider's view into what this play is all about.

Jean Paal, theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Linda Benson, Director, Cyrano's Love, Loss and What I Wore

Danielle Rabinovitch, Actor, Cyrano's Love Loss and What I Wore

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 18th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

