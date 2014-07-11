How Does Nurture Affect Our Nature?

Can adverse experiences, and even diet very early in life, predict behaviors and health later in life? Evidence is accumulating that this is indeed the case. And mechanisms to explain these lifelong effects are increasingly being found and studied. How does early life contribute to health in adulthood? Join Line One host Dr. Woodard and guest psychiatrist Dr. Mark Erickson to learn more.

Fans of the show know the budding field of epigenetics is one of Dr. Woodard's favorite topics. Here's a short video introducing the subject. It harkens back to the age-old question of whether individuals are shaped by nature or nurture. Scientists are increasingly discovering that the two are more intertwined than previously thought.

Dr. Mark Erickson, psychiatrist and director of the Tele-Behavioral Health, Alaska Psychiatric Institute; Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, University of Washington School of Medicine

