Evidence-Based Medicine

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published July 4, 2014 at 3:00 PM AKDT

What are the biases of medical research? Are the numbers ever tweaked or manipulated to support a particular outcome? Do doctors ever draw on misinformation in the treatment of their patients? On the next Line One, join host Dr. Thad Woodard and guest Dr. Andrew Swartz to talk about the growing field of  evidence-based medicine.

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard 

GUESTS: 


  • Dr. Andrew Swartz received his medical degree from UNC at Chapel Hill before completing a residency in rural family medicine in Klamath Falls, Ore. He's been in Alaska since 2000, first in Barrow, and since 2005 practicing emergency medicine in Bethel. He's a flight surgeon with the Alaska Air National Guard and he's been deployed twice to Afghanistan and the Middle East.

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 7, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, July 7, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

