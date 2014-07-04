Evidence-Based Medicine
What are the biases of medical research? Are the numbers ever tweaked or manipulated to support a particular outcome? Do doctors ever draw on misinformation in the treatment of their patients? On the next Line One, join host Dr. Thad Woodard and guest Dr. Andrew Swartz to talk about the growing field of evidence-based medicine.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Dr. Andrew Swartz received his medical degree from UNC at Chapel Hill before completing a residency in rural family medicine in Klamath Falls, Ore. He's been in Alaska since 2000, first in Barrow, and since 2005 practicing emergency medicine in Bethel. He's a flight surgeon with the Alaska Air National Guard and he's been deployed twice to Afghanistan and the Middle East.
LINKS:
- The Society for Evidence-Based Medicine
- "The Mythology of Science-Based Medicine," Huffington Post, January 2010
- "Lies, Damned Lies, and Medical Science," The Atlantic, November 2010
- Science-Based Medicine blog
- "Contradicted and Initially Stronger Effects in Highly Cited Clinical Research," Journal of the American Medical Association, July 2005
- "Why Most Published Research Findings Are False," PLOS Medicine, August 2005
- "Why Most Published Research Findings Are False," an article digesting the previous study
- "Two-hundred Years That Changed the World," BBC, a 4-minute video by Dr. Hans Rosling, Swedish Professor of International Health, documenting phenomenal worldwide improvements in health and wealth. It is very unlikely that these amazing advances in well-being which, even more astonishingly, occurred during a time of exponential world population growth could have occurred without science.
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 7, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 7, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
