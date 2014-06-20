Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
National HIV Testing Day

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published June 20, 2014 at 3:00 PM AKDT

According to the CDC, too many people don't know they have HIV. Nearly 1.1 million people are living with HIV in the U.S., and almost one in six don't know they are infected. Getting tested is the first step to finding out if you have this infection. June 27 is National HIV Testing Day; communities and individuals are encouraged to get tested, know their risks, and to get treatment if necessary.

HOST:  Dr. Thad Woodard 

GUESTS: 


  • Terri Bramel, PA, HIV clinical services staff, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

  • Davy Norris, HIV prevention and education coordinator, Alaska AIDS Assistance Association

  • Heather Davis, executive director, Alaska AIDS Assistance Association

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 23, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, June 23, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

