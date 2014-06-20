National HIV Testing Day
According to the CDC, too many people don't know they have HIV. Nearly 1.1 million people are living with HIV in the U.S., and almost one in six don't know they are infected. Getting tested is the first step to finding out if you have this infection. June 27 is National HIV Testing Day; communities and individuals are encouraged to get tested, know their risks, and to get treatment if necessary.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Terri Bramel, PA, HIV clinical services staff, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Davy Norris, HIV prevention and education coordinator, Alaska AIDS Assistance Association
- Heather Davis, executive director, Alaska AIDS Assistance Association
LINKS:
- Alaska AIDS Assistance Association
- Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium HIV clinic website
- More information on National HIV Testing Day
- National Institutes of Health information on HIV/AIDS
- YouTube video from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute detailing how HIV works at the cellular level:
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 23, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 23, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
