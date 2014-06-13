The Immune Response to Infection

How much do you know about your immune system? If you've ever wondered how your body's defenses spring into action drop of a hat, this is the program for you. Host Dr. Thad Woodard and guests Dr. Jeff Demain and Dr. Ben Westley will talk about one of the human body's most remarkable systems.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Dr. Jeff Demain, founder and director of the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska; board-certified M.D. in both pediatrics and allergy/immunology

Dr. Ben Westley, board-certified doctor in internal medicine, pediatrics and adult infectious diseases; fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians; member of the Infectious Diseases Society and the HIV Medical Association.

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 16, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 16, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT

