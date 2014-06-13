The Immune Response to Infection
How much do you know about your immune system? If you've ever wondered how your body's defenses spring into action drop of a hat, this is the program for you. Host Dr. Thad Woodard and guests Dr. Jeff Demain and Dr. Ben Westley will talk about one of the human body's most remarkable systems.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
Dr. Jeff Demain, founder and director of the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska; board-certified M.D. in both pediatrics and allergy/immunology
- Dr. Ben Westley, board-certified doctor in internal medicine, pediatrics and adult infectious diseases; fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians; member of the Infectious Diseases Society and the HIV Medical Association.
LINKS:
- National Institute of Health, overview of the immune system
- Khan Academy link to a series of video on the immune system
- Short, 2:30 minute video overview of the cellular immune response
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 16, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 16, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE