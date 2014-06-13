"Last Letters From Attu" with author Mary Breu

Join author Mary Breu as she tells the story of her great aunt Etta Jones. Breu is the author of "Last Letters From Attu: The True Story of Etta Jones, Alaska Pioneer and Japanese P.O.W." Etta Jones was working as a schoolteacher on the Aleutians when the Japanese invaded Attu. She spent more than three years as a prisoner of war in Japan. Breu recounts Etta's stories of Alaska, the frontier and of P.O.W. camp.

Listen now:

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, June 17, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 17, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER



RECORDED: June 12, 2014, at the Anchorage Museum

HOST: Anchorage Museum



ABOUT

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE