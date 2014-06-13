Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
"Last Letters From Attu" with author Mary Breu

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published June 13, 2014 at 4:30 PM AKDT

Join author Mary Breu as she tells the story of her great aunt Etta Jones. Breu is the author of "Last Letters From Attu: The True Story of Etta Jones, Alaska Pioneer and Japanese P.O.W." Etta Jones was working as a schoolteacher on the Aleutians when the Japanese invaded Attu. She spent more than three years as a prisoner of war in Japan. Breu recounts Etta's stories of Alaska, the frontier and of P.O.W. camp.

Listen now:

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, June 17, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 17, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER

RECORDED: June 12, 2014, at the Anchorage Museum

HOST: Anchorage Museum

