The birth of a new child to is usually an exciting and rewarding time for a family. In addition to the joy a baby brings, it is also likely the biggest adjustment a person or a couple will experience in their lifetimes. Often, this life altering experience brings with it the unexpected challenges of a prolonged period of depression and anxiety for the new mother. Maternal mental health is rapidly being recognized as one of the most critical, complex, and underdiagnosed components of child development, bonding, and intimate partner relationship health.

Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests Rachael Souther and Melissa Koos Fox, Co- Founders of ‘Mothering Wellness In Alaska’, as they discuss the challenges and importance of maternal mental health. Line One is pleased to have national expert Karen Kleinman join us for a portion of the show to discuss the issue of maternal mental health and wellness. Karen is the founder and Executive Director of the Postpartum Stress Centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the author of a number of books on the subject of maternal mental health, and has been featured on a number of national media shows including the Katie Couric Show, Inside Edition, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, and NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:





Karen Kleiman, MSW, LCSW, founder and executive director, Postpartum Stress Centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

founder and executive director, Postpartum Stress Centers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Allison Koos Fox, Mothering Wellness in Alaska

Mothering Wellness in Alaska Racheal Souther, OT

LINKS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 9, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 9, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen now: