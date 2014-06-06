An Evening of Storytelling with Alan Rachins for Cyrano's

Cyrano's Theater Company brings two L.A. performers to Anchorage for an evening of storytelling and songs. Join host Jean Paal and guests, actor Alan Rachins and composer Shelly Markham, on Stage Talk for a sneak peek at what Rachins and Markham will talk about at tonight's benefit for Cyrano's. Rachins is best know for his role as Dharma's wacky dad on the hit TV sitcom "Dharma and Gregg." He also starred in "LA Law." Markham is a Broadway composer and will be playing piano tunes during the Cyrano's benefit. The event happens June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets available here.

HOST:





Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, June 6, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

