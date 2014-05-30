Why is Anchorage so diverse?

Anchorage has some of the most diverse high schools and neighborhoods in the nation. This is new. In 30 years, the city's minorities have gone from 15 percent to 34 percent of the population. We'll explore why this change has happened, from the perspective of foreign-born Anchorage residents. What qualities made our town attractive when they were looking for a better life?

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

Indra Arriaga, Mexican-American community

Mexican-American community Eddie Hunsinger, demographer, Alaska Department of Labor

