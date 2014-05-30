Alaska's Pursuit of a Natural Gas Pipeline

The Alaska Constitution reads, "The Legislature shall provide for the utilization, development, and conservation of all natural resources belonging to the state, including land and waters, for the maximum benefit of its people." Hear a panel of three experts organized by Commonwealth North discuss what it means to ensure "maximum benefit" as the state moves forward on its plan of part ownership in a North Slope natural gas pipeline project. Panelists include Marty Rutherford, Dermot Cole and Gunnar Knapp.

This panel, recorded May 28 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center, was the third of a three-part series discussing Alaska's plans for a gas pipeline.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, June 3, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, June 3, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKERS





Marty Rutherford, former Deputy Commissioner of the Alaska State Department of Natural Resources

former Deputy Commissioner of the Alaska State Department of Natural Resources Dermot Cole, Alaska journalist and author

Alaska journalist and author Gunnar Knapp , director of the UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research

, director of the UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research Larry Persily, federal coordinator for the Alaska natural gas pipeline projects and a former deputy commissioner at the Alaska Department of Revenue

RECORDED: May 28, 2014, at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center

HOST: Commonwealth North, a non-partisan group co-founded by former Alaska governors Walter J. Hickel and William A. Egan. The purpose of Commonweath North is to education its members and others on significant public policy issues affecting Alaska and its future, according to the group's website.



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please contact us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Listen now: