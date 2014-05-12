Algo Nuevo: May 11, 2014

alaskapublic org or post your comment at the bottom of this post. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:



Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration Samba Pa Ti Santana The Best of Santana Columbia 448 La Carcacha Selena Ones EMI Latin 409 Manana Que Me Vaya Latin Breed Retro Tejas Records 518 Las Gaviotas Tobias Rene Feel the Heat Destino 252 Rebelde Medley Marcos Orozco Emociones ORO 635 Hoy Dynette Marie Loca Por Tu Amor DMC 421 reyes Ruiz Daniel Lee Gallegos Sabor De Las Vegas, Nuevo Mexico The Music Album 438 Usted Little Joe Y La Familia Evolution TDI 423 Que Rico Mambo El Mexicano Mambos Musart 404 Pescador De Hombres Mariachi Paisano Del Valle Las Chispas Sena Music 606 Jimmy Edward Medley Jay Perez All the Way Live Tejas Records 423 Oldies Medley Liberty Band Platinum 90's TMR 856 Ultimo Beso Rumores Living Life The Pad 404 El Ojo De vidrio John Fernandez El Ojo De Vidrio Fernandez Music 409 Inolvidable Amor Darren Cordova Y Calor Inolvidable Amor DMC 358 COntigo A La Distancia Avizo Divamania Powerhouse 438 Rosa Maria Rumores Living Life The Pad 318 Suavecito August Legacy Sound Garden 654 Corazon Avizo Divamania Powerhouse 410 Mentiroso Avizo Divamania Powerhouse 457 Nena The Chekkers Oldies But Goodies Alta Vista 658 Mi Inspiracion Patsy Torres Mi Inspiracion World Class 325 Caminos De Michuacan IMAS

Mucho Corazon Illusion 353 Albur De Amor Darren Lee A Los Grandes DMC 342 Sexy Cumbia Texas Latino Un Nuevo Camino New Village 320 Dime Donde Y Cuando Elida Reyna Y Avante Lo Mejor Freddie 421 Eres Mi Padre The Blue Ventures Eres Mi Padre Casanova 315 Las Favoritas Steve Chavez Las Favoritas Randall 422 Eres casado Tierra Tejana The Legacy Tour GON Music 352 Gema Grupo Quemado El Regreso Q Zone 341 Desatame El Deseo Gary Hobbs Dime Que Me Quieres AMMX 407 Baila Esta Cumbia Kumbia Kings Duetos EMI Latin 422 La Mira The Pete Dominguez Orchestra Recuerdos Goldust 320 Un Dia A La Vez Bryan Olivas Amar BRO 321

Here's the Sunday, May 11, 2014 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera — Something New with Dave Luera.