Algo Nuevo: May 11, 2014
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
La Carcacha
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
409
Manana Que Me Vaya
Latin Breed
Retro
Tejas Records
518
Las Gaviotas
Tobias Rene
Feel the Heat
Destino
252
Rebelde Medley
Marcos Orozco
Emociones
ORO
635
Hoy
Dynette Marie
Loca Por Tu Amor
DMC
421
reyes Ruiz
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Sabor De Las Vegas, Nuevo Mexico
The Music Album
438
Usted
Little Joe Y La Familia
Evolution
TDI
423
Que Rico Mambo
El Mexicano
Mambos
Musart
404
Pescador De Hombres
Mariachi Paisano Del Valle
Las Chispas
Sena Music
606
Jimmy Edward Medley
Jay Perez
All the Way Live
Tejas Records
423
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Platinum 90's
TMR
856
Ultimo Beso
Rumores
Living Life
The Pad
404
El Ojo De vidrio
John Fernandez
El Ojo De Vidrio
Fernandez Music
409
Inolvidable Amor
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Inolvidable Amor
DMC
358
COntigo A La Distancia
Avizo
Divamania
Powerhouse
438
Rosa Maria
Rumores
Living Life
The Pad
318
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
654
Corazon
Avizo
Divamania
Powerhouse
410
Mentiroso
Avizo
Divamania
Powerhouse
457
Nena
The Chekkers
Oldies But Goodies
Alta Vista
658
Mi Inspiracion
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class
325
Caminos De Michuacan
IMAS
Mucho Corazon
Illusion
353
Albur De Amor
Darren Lee
A Los Grandes
DMC
342
Sexy Cumbia
Texas Latino
Un Nuevo Camino
New Village
320
Dime Donde Y Cuando
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Lo Mejor
Freddie
421
Eres Mi Padre
The Blue Ventures
Eres Mi Padre
Casanova
315
Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall
422
Eres casado
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON Music
352
Gema
Grupo Quemado
El Regreso
Q Zone
341
Desatame El Deseo
Gary Hobbs
Dime Que Me Quieres
AMMX
407
Baila Esta Cumbia
Kumbia Kings
Duetos
EMI Latin
422
La Mira
The Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
320
Un Dia A La Vez
Bryan Olivas
Amar
BRO
321