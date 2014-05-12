Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Algo Nuevo: May 11, 2014

Alaska Public Media | By Monica Gokey
Published May 12, 2014 at 1:00 PM AKDT
Here’s the Sunday, May 11, 2014 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera — Something New with Dave Luera. If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo alaskapublic org or post your comment at the bottom of this post. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Song Title

  • Artist Name

  • Album Title

  • CD Label

  • Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

La Carcacha

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

409

 

Manana Que Me Vaya

Latin Breed

Retro

Tejas Records

518

 

Las Gaviotas

Tobias Rene

Feel the Heat

Destino

252

 

Rebelde Medley

Marcos Orozco

Emociones

ORO

635

 

Hoy

Dynette Marie

Loca Por Tu Amor

DMC

421

 

reyes Ruiz

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Sabor De Las Vegas, Nuevo Mexico

The Music Album

438

 

Usted

Little Joe Y La Familia

Evolution

TDI

423

 

Que Rico Mambo

El Mexicano

Mambos

Musart

404

 

Pescador De Hombres

Mariachi Paisano Del Valle

Las Chispas

Sena Music

606

 

Jimmy Edward Medley

Jay Perez

All the Way Live

Tejas Records

423

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Platinum 90's

TMR

856

 

Ultimo Beso

Rumores

Living Life

The Pad

404

 

El Ojo De vidrio

John Fernandez

El Ojo De Vidrio

Fernandez Music

409

 

Inolvidable Amor

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Inolvidable Amor

DMC

358

 

COntigo A La Distancia

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse

438

 

Rosa Maria

Rumores

Living Life

The Pad

318

 

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

654

 

Corazon

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse

410

 

Mentiroso

Avizo

Divamania

Powerhouse

457

 

Nena

The Chekkers

Oldies But Goodies

Alta Vista

658

 

Mi Inspiracion

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class

325

 

Caminos De Michuacan

IMAS
Mucho Corazon

Illusion

353

 

Albur De Amor

Darren Lee

A Los Grandes

DMC

342

 

Sexy Cumbia

Texas Latino

Un Nuevo Camino

New Village

320

 

Dime Donde Y Cuando

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Lo Mejor

Freddie

421

 

Eres Mi Padre

The Blue Ventures

Eres Mi Padre

Casanova

315

 

Las Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Las Favoritas

Randall

422

 

Eres casado

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

GON Music

352

 

Gema

Grupo Quemado

El Regreso

Q Zone

341

 

Desatame El Deseo

Gary Hobbs

Dime Que Me Quieres

AMMX

407

 

Baila Esta Cumbia

Kumbia Kings

Duetos

EMI Latin

422

 

La Mira

The Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

320

 

Un Dia A La Vez

Bryan Olivas

Amar

BRO

321

 

 
