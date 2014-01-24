The State Of The Arts In Alaska

Perhaps you've heard of the Alaska State Council on the Arts (ASCA). But just what do they do? And why are they vital to health and well being of artists in Alaska? Find out from the ASCA's Executive Director. She will also share some of the exciting details of her job and her personal path to becoming an Arts leader. Get a sneak preview of the Governor's Arts Awards as well it's history on the next Alaska Radio Reader Rambler.

HOSTS: Sandy Harperand Dick Reichman

GUEST: Shannon Daut, Executive Director, Alaska State Council on the Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Monday January 27, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.

