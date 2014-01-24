"What do you do when you're mad?" education consultant, Jo Mascorro asked a room full of adults at the Stone Soup Group 2014 Parent Conference in Anchorage. Responses included: Exercise! Go shooting. Eat. Use my power tools. "Now how many of you go sit in an enclosed room, by yourself and think about why you're mad?" Silence. Forcing listeners to step outside their role as parent or teacher, Jo Moscarro tells parents and teachers, "It's not an adult thing, it's not a kid thing, it's a brain thing!"

On the next Addressing Alaskans, Listen to her keynote address entitled, "Don't Look Now, Your Behavior is Showing! What All Adult Brains Should Know About All Children Brains."

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 28, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 28, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Jo Mascorro, education consultant

RECORDED: January 24, 2014 at BP Energy Center

HOST: Stone Soup Group

EVENT: Stone Soup Group Parent Conference 2014



