Anchorage's Olympic Dream

In the 1980s, Anchorage made bids to host the winter Olympics. Remember Salt Lake City? That could have been us. Now the idea is back. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about whether Anchorage should be an Olympic city, and what was learned last time we tried. Join us with your questions, memories and opinions. Should we bid for 2026?

Dan Sullivan, Mayor of Anchorage

Rick Mystrom, former Mayor of Anchorage and Olympics bid chairman

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 29, 2014. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 29, 2014. 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Alaska time)

