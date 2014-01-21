Dreaming of Getting Away? Let the Library Help.

By Librarian Jane Baird

Tired of sub-zero temperatures, snow and darkness? Feeling a bit of post-holiday letdown? Want to run away to someplace warm and exotic and find a bit of adventure? Perhaps we can help.

The library is chock-full of travel guidebooks by Rick Steves, Lonely Planet, Frommer and Fodors, to name just a few. Many of the following books are also available as ebooks and audio books through ListenAlaska where you can download them to your favorite portable electronic device.

For the Armchair Traveler: Travels with Charley: In Search of America by John Steinbeck Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert In Patagonia by Bruce Chatwin City of Thieves by David Benioff The Innocents Abroad by Mark Twain Endurance: Shackelton’s Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing Travels with My Donkey: One Man and his Ass on a Pilgrimage to Santiago by Tim Moore A Lady Cyclist's Guide to Kashgar by Suzanne Joinson A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson The Hobbit, or There and Back Again by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Road Not Taken: Long Way Round: Chasing Shadows Across the World by Ewan McGregor Round about the Earth: Circumnavigation from Magellan to Orbit by Joyce Chaplin Wanderlust and Lipstick: The Essential Guide for Women Traveling Solo by Beth Whitman The Gates of Hell by Andrew Lambert Boreal Ties by Kim Gillis Voyager: Seeking Newer Worlds in the Third Great Age of Discovery by Stephen Pyne At the Mercy of the River by Peter Stark Unforgettable Journeys to Take Before You Die by Steve Watkins

Movies: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel The Bucket List Full Circle Great Historic Sites of the World Horatio’s Drive: America’s First Road Trip Into the Cold Into the Wild Kon-Tiki Pole to Pole Stephen Fry in America Thelma and Louise

Additionally, if you’re traveling overseas, you may be interested in picking up some basics in another language with Mango. This fun and easy database is conveniently located on our webpage and accessible with your Anchorage Public Library card. Mango uses real-life situations and actual conversations to more effectively teach a new language. By listening to and repeating after material designed from native conversations, you'll not only learn the individual words and phrases, you'll know how they're used in practical situations and conversations. You'll learn more than grammar, vocabulary and conjugation, you'll learn how to communicate.

Finally, as we are updating our magazine and journal collection, you may see some fresh new travel titles just in time for planning that get-away-from-winter vacation:

