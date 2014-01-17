Culturally Appropriate Health Care

Cultural diversity is increasing in the U.S. and in health care. On the next Line One, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Benjamin Danielson of the University of Washington Department of Pediatrics and Medical Director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in Seattle discuss the ways culture affects health care.

LINKS:



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Benjamin Danielson, University of Washington Department of Pediatrics; Medical Director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in Seattle

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 20, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 20, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now