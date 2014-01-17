Culturally Appropriate Health Care
Cultural diversity is increasing in the U.S. and in health care. On the next Line One, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Benjamin Danielson of the University of Washington Department of Pediatrics and Medical Director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in Seattle discuss the ways culture affects health care.
LINKS:
- University of Washington Department of Pediatrics: Dr. Bejamin Danielson
- Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic
- YouTube: Benjamin Danielson on poverty
- PBS Unnatural Causes...Is Inequality Making Us Sick?
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Benjamin Danielson, University of Washington Department of Pediatrics; Medical Director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in Seattle
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 20, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 20, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
