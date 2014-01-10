Antibiotic Overuse and Resistance
We humans have the tendency to overdo a good thing. On the next Line One, we will discuss an example of this principle, antibiotic overuse and subsequent microbial resistance to antibiotics with Dr. Michael Bell, Deputy Director of CDC′s Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion.
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Michael Bell, MD, Deputy Director of CDC′s Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 13, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 13, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
