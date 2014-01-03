On the next Addressing Alaskans, take a month-by-month look at the year ahead through the eyes of area wildlife biologist, Jessy Coltrane. "April is tax day and remove your bird feeder month!" "I like to call May, 'Who's poop is this?'"

Stories of hammock entangled moose, even swing set wearing moose are interwoven into Jessy's talk entitled, "365 Days of Big Wildlife: Managing Wildlife Conflicts in Alaska's Biggest City," recorded at a BLM Campbell Creek Science Center Fireside Chat in December.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 7, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 7, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Jessy Coltrane, area wildlife biologist, Alaska Department of Fish and Game

RECORDED: December 18, 2013 at the BLM Campbell Creek Science Center

HOST: BLM Campbell Creek Science Center

EVENT: Fireside Chat



