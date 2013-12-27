Cyrano's 2014 Season

From Shakespeare to a South African tour-de-force, to a world premier from a local playwright, Cyrano's Theatre Company's 2014 season promises to be full of surprises, artistic challenges and more. Join Producing Artistic Director Sandy Harper as she gives Stage Talk a heads-up into what the theatre has coming up this year.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUEST: Sandy Harper, Producing Artistic Director

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 23, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

