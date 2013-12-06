Helping the Autistic Child
There is a proven therapy to help children with autism. It is not a cure but it does help. On our next program we discuss the use of Applied Behavioral Analysis in the education and management of children with autism with Rebecca Parenteau of The Alaska Center for Autism and Suzanne Letso of the Connecticut Center for Child Development.
LINKS:
- Autism Speaks
- CDC: Autism
- The National Autism Center: A Parent's Guide to Evidence-Based Practice and Autism
- CDC Video: What is Autism?
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Parenteau, Assistant Clinical Director, The Alaska Center for Autism
- Suzanne Letso, CEO, Connecticut Center for Child Development
REPEAT BROADCAST: December 9, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
