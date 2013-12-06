Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Helping the Autistic Child

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published December 6, 2013 at 4:05 PM AKST

There is a proven therapy to help children with autism. It is not a cure but it does help. On our next program we discuss the use of Applied Behavioral Analysis in the education and management of children with autism with Rebecca Parenteau of The Alaska Center for Autism and Suzanne Letso of the Connecticut Center for Child Development.

HOST :  Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

REPEAT BROADCAST:  December 9, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

