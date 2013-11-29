Alaskan Author Eowyn Ivey on the Importance of Books and Libraries

Since it waspublished in 2012, The Snow Child by Alaska's own Eowyn Ivey from Chickaloon has been published in many different languages and nominated for the Pulitzer prize. Following a international book tour, Eowyn returned home and met with the Anchorage Friends of the Library. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to her talk about how books and libraries shaped her life as a writer.

Listen Now

RELATED:



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, December 3, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 3,, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Eowyn Ivey, author, The Snow Child

RECORDED: October 9, 2013 at the Loussac Library

HOST: Anchorage Friends of the Library



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast