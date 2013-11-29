Alaskan Author Eowyn Ivey on the Importance of Books and Libraries
Since it waspublished in 2012, The Snow Child by Alaska's own Eowyn Ivey from Chickaloon has been published in many different languages and nominated for the Pulitzer prize. Following a international book tour, Eowyn returned home and met with the Anchorage Friends of the Library. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to her talk about how books and libraries shaped her life as a writer.
BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, December 3, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 3,, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
SPEAKER: Eowyn Ivey, author, The Snow Child
RECORDED: October 9, 2013 at the Loussac Library
HOST: Anchorage Friends of the Library
