Parenting the Modern Teen - Smart Phones, The Internet, and Social Media

As I sat down to begin thinking about this my 7 year old daughter asked, “daddy, when can we get Mindcraft”? I said “What’s Mindcraft?” She said “It’s a really fun game where you get to build things on-line.” My reaction included both pride at her intelligence and terror at what lies ahead for me as my three daughters enter the portal to unlimited information. How much regulation do we impose as parents? How do we limit access to harmful information and situations while still allowing them to interact with their peers in this new social medium? How might exposure to this information impact our children’s emotional development?

On the next Line One, we will look at the impact that the smartphone and the internet explosion has had on our children and families and the challenges they present to us as parents. Returning as guests will be adolescent therapists Robert Rhodes, Whitney Whitman, and Dr. Ebony McLain-Owens. This will be the second program in a four part monthly series about Parenting the Modern Teen, hosted by Prentiss Pemberton.

Listen Now

LINKS:



HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Anchorage Licensed Clinical Social Worker

GUESTS:



LIVE BROADCAST: November 25, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: November 25, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast