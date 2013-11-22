Parenting the Modern Teen - Smart Phones, The Internet, and Social Media
As I sat down to begin thinking about this my 7 year old daughter asked, “daddy, when can we get Mindcraft”? I said “What’s Mindcraft?” She said “It’s a really fun game where you get to build things on-line.” My reaction included both pride at her intelligence and terror at what lies ahead for me as my three daughters enter the portal to unlimited information. How much regulation do we impose as parents? How do we limit access to harmful information and situations while still allowing them to interact with their peers in this new social medium? How might exposure to this information impact our children’s emotional development?
On the next Line One, we will look at the impact that the smartphone and the internet explosion has had on our children and families and the challenges they present to us as parents. Returning as guests will be adolescent therapists Robert Rhodes, Whitney Whitman, and Dr. Ebony McLain-Owens. This will be the second program in a four part monthly series about Parenting the Modern Teen, hosted by Prentiss Pemberton.
LINKS:
- Line One: Parenting the Modern Team (Part 1)
- Internet Slang Parents Need to Know
- Parental Controls for Cell Phones
- Psychology Today: Teens and the Internet: How Much Is Too Much?
- Pew: Teens, Social Media and Privacy
- Washington State Attorney General: Internet Safety for Teens
- Palo Alto Medical Foundation: Safety on the Internet
- PBS: Teens Sleeping with Cell Phones: A Clear and Present Danger
- Education.com: OMG, Teens and Their Phones
- Total Health: Are Teens Addicted to Cell Phones?
- PsychCental: Teens and Internet Pornography
- What is Computer and Video Game Addiction?
- StopBullying.gov: Cyberbullying
- Teens Health: Cyberbullying
- Stand Up to Cyberbullying
- Kids Buying Drugs Online 'Dark Net'
- Legal - but lethal: How your child can buy drugs online as easily as you order your Waitrose groceries
- Is Your Teen or Child Buying Prescription Drugs Online?
HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Anchorage Licensed Clinical Social Worker
GUESTS:
- Robert Rhodes, Licensed Clincial Social Worker, Counseling Solutions of Alaska
- Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens, Ph.D., Bridges Counseling Connection
- Whitney Whitman, Licensed Professional Counselor
LIVE BROADCAST: November 25, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: November 25, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast