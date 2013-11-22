Not Your Mother's Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts still teach leadership skills and cooperation with others, but today's Girl Scouts also encourage young girls to excel and be interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Girl Scouts' exciting programming still also includes the arts with opportunities for Scouts to hone their skills with badges in playwriting and the theatre. On the next Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, meet Sue Perles, CEO of Girls Scouts of Alaska and an extraordinary role model to inspire the youth of Alaska.

HOSTS: Sandy Harperand Dick Reichman

GUEST: Dr. Suzanne Perles, CEO of Girls Scouts of Alaska (GSAK)

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: November 25, 2013 at 1:30 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Listen Now