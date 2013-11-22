Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cyrano's presents A Wrinkle in Time

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 22, 2013 at 3:03 PM AKST

Join actors Cena Moody and Gigi Lynch from Cyrano's Theatre Company as they take us on a journey across time and space when they visit Stage Talk this week to let us in on a backstage view of the stage adaptation of Madeline L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time running November 29th though December 22.

  • Cena Moody, Actor, Cyrano'sA Wrinkle in Time

  • Gigi Lynch, Actor, Cyrano's A Wrinkle in Time

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 22nd, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

