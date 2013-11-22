Cyrano's presents A Wrinkle in Time

Join actors Cena Moody and Gigi Lynch from Cyrano's Theatre Company as they take us on a journey across time and space when they visit Stage Talk this week to let us in on a backstage view of the stage adaptation of Madeline L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time running November 29th though December 22.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Cena Moody , Actor, Cyrano's A Wrinkle in Time

, Actor, Cyrano's Gigi Lynch, Actor, Cyrano's A Wrinkle in Time

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 22nd, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now