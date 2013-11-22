Cyrano's presents A Wrinkle in Time
Join actors Cena Moody and Gigi Lynch from Cyrano's Theatre Company as they take us on a journey across time and space when they visit Stage Talk this week to let us in on a backstage view of the stage adaptation of Madeline L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time running November 29th though December 22.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 22nd, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
