Alaska's Major Energy Projects

This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to a panel discussion hosted by Commonwealth North on five major Alaska energy projects. Panelists Tim Bradner, Mark Foster, Scott Goldsmith and Harry Noah address how the different projects complement or complete with each other, challenges ahead for each, how state deficits and declining revenue impact the projects, and finally how to navigate the future and decide which one is best. All five of the potential projects discussed have received state funding.

Major projects discussed:





Alaska South Central LNG Project (North Slope producer-led large-volume gas pipeline)

Alaska Stand Alone Pipeline (State-sponsored smaller-volume gas pipeline)

Alaska Interior Energy Plan (North Slope to Fairbanks LNG trucking)

Susitna-Watana hydroelectric project

Cook Inlet gas exploration (State investments and tax credits)

Listen Now

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, November 19, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 19, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

MODERATOR: Larry Persily, Federal Coordinator for an Alaska North Slope natural gas pipeline

PANELISTS:





Tim Bradner , natural resources writer, Alaska Journal of Commerce; co-publisher,Alaska Legislative Digest and Alaska Economic Report

, natural resources writer, Alaska Journal of Commerce; co-publisher,Alaska Legislative Digest and Mark Foster, consultant in energy, utilities, strategic planning and execution; CFO of the Anchorage School District

consultant in energy, utilities, strategic planning and execution; CFO of the Anchorage School District Scott Goldsmith, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage; former public policy researcher at the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER)

Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage; former public policy researcher at the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) Harry Noah, former Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources under Governor Walter Hickel,



RECORDED: November 13, 2013 at the Dena'ina Center

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society



