The Importance of Salmon for the Dena'ina

On the next Addressing Alaskans, historian and Professor of Anthropology, Dr. Alan Boraas explores the Dena'ina people's strong relationship to salmon. The original settlers in Southcentral Alaska largely built their lives around these fish. Dr. Borass reviews a variety of methods used by the Dena'ina to catch and harvest salmon at this lecture hosted by theCook Inlet Historical Society.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, November 12, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 12, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Dr. Allan Boraas, Professor of Anthropology, Kenai Pennisula College

RECORDED: October 17, 2013 at the Anchorage Museum

HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society



