Pap Smear Recommendations and Human Papilloma Virus

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 8, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKST

The next Line One will focus on current recommendations for pap smears in an era when a vaccine exists that has the potential to prevent up to 70% of cervical cancer. In addition we will discuss the cause of cervical cancer and the human papilloma virus (HPV) with Dr. Tina Tomsen from the Anchorage Women's Clinic.

HOST :  Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican

GUEST: Dr. Tina Tomsen, obstetrical care, Anchorage Women's Clinic

LIVE BROADCAST:  November 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST:  November 11, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

