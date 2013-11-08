Pap Smear Recommendations and Human Papilloma Virus

The next Line One will focus on current recommendations for pap smears in an era when a vaccine exists that has the potential to prevent up to 70% of cervical cancer. In addition we will discuss the cause of cervical cancer and the human papilloma virus (HPV) with Dr. Tina Tomsen from the Anchorage Women's Clinic.

LINKS:



Listen Now

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican

GUEST: Dr. Tina Tomsen, obstetrical care, Anchorage Women's Clinic

LIVE BROADCAST: November 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: November 11, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE