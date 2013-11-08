Pap Smear Recommendations and Human Papilloma Virus
The next Line One will focus on current recommendations for pap smears in an era when a vaccine exists that has the potential to prevent up to 70% of cervical cancer. In addition we will discuss the cause of cervical cancer and the human papilloma virus (HPV) with Dr. Tina Tomsen from the Anchorage Women's Clinic.
LINKS:
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrican
GUEST: Dr. Tina Tomsen, obstetrical care, Anchorage Women's Clinic
LIVE BROADCAST: November 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: November 11, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: