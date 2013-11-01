Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atherosclerosis and Heart Disease

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 1, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKDT

This edition of Line One will focus on how and why atherosclerosis occurs, and the diagnosis, complications and treatment of heart disease caused by atherosclerosis. Our guest is Dr. Stanley Watkins of the Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute. The discussion will also highlight newer diagnostic and treatment options for heart disease now available in Alaska.

Listen Now

LINKS:

HOST :  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Stanley WatkinsAlaska Heart Institute

LIVE BROADCAST:  November 4, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST:  October 4, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack