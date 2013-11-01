Atherosclerosis and Heart Disease

This edition of Line One will focus on how and why atherosclerosis occurs, and the diagnosis, complications and treatment of heart disease caused by atherosclerosis. Our guest is Dr. Stanley Watkins of the Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute. The discussion will also highlight newer diagnostic and treatment options for heart disease now available in Alaska.

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Stanley Watkins, Alaska Heart Institute

LIVE BROADCAST: November 4, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: October 4, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

