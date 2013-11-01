Atherosclerosis and Heart Disease
This edition of Line One will focus on how and why atherosclerosis occurs, and the diagnosis, complications and treatment of heart disease caused by atherosclerosis. Our guest is Dr. Stanley Watkins of the Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute. The discussion will also highlight newer diagnostic and treatment options for heart disease now available in Alaska.
LINKS:
- Alaska Heart Institute
- NIH: The Heart Truth
- NIH: Heart Attack Warning Symptoms
- NIH: What Is Coronary Heart Disease?
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Stanley Watkins, Alaska Heart Institute
LIVE BROADCAST: November 4, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: October 4, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
